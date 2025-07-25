Orji Kalu Mourns Late Emir Of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello

says Nigeria has lost a bridge-builder, patriotic monarch

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Bello, describing him as a patriotic leader and symbol of unity who played a vital role in promoting peace and stability in Zamfara State and beyond.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, Senator Kalu who represents Abia North in the Senate recalled his recent encounter with the late Emir, who had honoured him in June with the traditional title of Jarumin Gusau (Warrior of Gusau) in recognittion of his contributions to national unity and development.

Kalu said the late monarch’s passing is a monumental loss, not just to the people of Zamfara, but to Nigeria as a whole.

He praised the Emir’s wise counsel, humility, and leadership style, which he noted endeared him to people from all walks of life.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau. He was a peaceful, visionary, and accommodating monarch who always placed the interest of his people above personal interest. Nigeria has lost a bridge-builder,” Kalu said.

He condoled with the government and people of Zamfara State, the Gusau Emirate Council, and the family of the late royal father, urging them to take solace in the legacies of service and humility he left behind.

The late Emir of Gusau died on Thursday, July 25, 2025, in Abuja after a prolonged illness. He ascended the throne in 2015 and was widely respected for his fatherly role, especially in times of political and social tension.