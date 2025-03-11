Orji Kalu Mourns Dubem Onyia

Share

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia.

Onyia, who served as a minister from 1999 to 2003 and was earlier elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, died on Monday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kalu described Onyia as a seasoned diplomat, astute politician, and dedicated patriot who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s foreign relations and national development.

“The news of Chief Dubem Onyia’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a highly respected statesman who played a vital role in strengthening Nigeria’s international engagements and promoting national unity. His contributions as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and in various strategic capacities will not be forgotten,” Kalu stated.

He extended his condolences to Onyia’s family, the government and people of Enugu State, and the diplomatic community, praying for the repose of his soul.

Onyia, who also served as Chairman of several key international commissions, including the National Boundary Commission and the São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Boundary Commission, was a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation and a recipient of numerous national and international honors.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

