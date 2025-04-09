Orji Kalu Mourns Dozie, Describes Him As A Distinguished Statesman

Share

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has paid tribute to late Pascal Dozie, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian and a distinguished statesman who contributed immensely to national development.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, April 7.

The Dozie family confirmed his death in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 8.

According to his son, Uzoma Dozie, who spoke on behalf of the family, the renowned business tycoon died in the early hours of Monday, April 8, 2025.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, Kalu commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the late elder statesman, noting that his death is a great loss to the country.

“Chief Pascal Dozie was a man of wisdom, peace, and honour. He was a dedicated technocrat with great courage and determination, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and patriotism,” Kalu said.

He urged the Dozie family to take solace in the remarkable life he lived and the positive impact he made in the private sector.

Senator Kalu prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and asked God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

