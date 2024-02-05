Orji Kalu Mourns Demise Of Ex-Gov Of Yobe, Bukar Abba Ibrahim

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

While acknowledging the contributions of the late politician to nation-building in various capacities, Kalu noted that the late former Governor was a consummate politician and compassionate leader.

The former Senator commiserated with the government and people of Yobe state, adding that the late politician will be remembered for his good deeds.

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the family of the deceased to sustain his worthy legacy.

He said, ” I mourn the passing of the former Governor of Yobe state, Senator Buka Abba Ibrahim.

“He was a compassionate and selfless leader.

“The late politician played remarkable roles in the development of Yobe state.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Abba Ibrahim family at this time”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Abba Ibrahim and make Al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.