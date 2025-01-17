Orji Kalu Mourns Death Of Reps Deputy Chief Whip

Share

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

Onanuga, who represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/ Remo North federal constituency, Ogun State, passed away on Wednesday aged 59.

The deceased was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his tribute, the representative of Abia North in the Senate Kalu described her death as a “shocking and devastating loss”.

He highlighted her contributions to governance and her role as a strong advocate for women’s inclusion in politics.

The former Abia State governor said: “The loss of Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga is a big blow.

She served her people with passion and dedication and will be greatly missed.”

Kalu extended condolences on behalf of the people of Abia North to the House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Onanuga’s family, and the people of Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency.

Share

