Orji Kalu Made Nigeria’s First Millionaire Footballers- Ex-Star Ozorumba

Former Enyimba striker, C h i b u z o r Ozurumba, has credited former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, with revolutionising Nigerian football by improving player welfare and producing what he described as the country’s first millionaire footballers.

Ozurumba, a key member of the historic Enyimba FC team that won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, said Kalu’s influence marked a turning point in the domestic game. Describing Kalu as a “pillar of sports,” Ozurumba noted that before he emerged as Abia State governor in 1999, no Nigerian club had conquered Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

He said Kalu’s leadership not only helped Enyimba break that long-standing jinx but also enabled the club to successfully defend the title, an achievement that remains unmatched by any Nigerian side.

According to Ozurumba, Kalu’s impact extended beyond trophies to player motivation and welfare, at a time when footballers in the Nigerian league earned very little. “Before then, signing fees were around N200,000 or N300,000 in many clubs,” Ozurumba said. “When Orji Uzor Kalu came in, he raised the b a r to N1 million and l a t e r N1.5 million.

That was how Emeka Nwanna, popularly known as Ayaya, became the first millionaire footballer in the Nigerian league.” Ozurumba explained that Kalu personally instructed the Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, to strengthen the squad by signing top talents, including Emeka Nwanna, a move he said attracted quality players and laid the foundation for the club’s continental success.

“Every player wanted to play for Enyimba because Orji Uzor Kalu was involved,” he added. “When the governor entered the stadium, his presence alone motivated us.

Even if we planned to score one goal, we could end up scoring five.” The former striker, who is regarded as one of the league’s most prolific goal scorers, also praised Kalu’s humility and inclusive leadership, recalling that Enyimba enjoyed support from Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines during his tenure.