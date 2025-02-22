Orji Kalu Lauds Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Share

Former Governor of Abia State and current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Orji Kalu who spoke on Friday said Tinubu’s reforms have restored the middle class in Nigeria.

Speaking at the New Telegraph Newspapers’ 2024 Awards Program in Lagos on Friday, Senator Kalu noted that Tinubu’s efforts have given Nigerian citizens hope for a better livelihood.

According to him, President Tinubu has successfully returned Nigeria to a middle-class economic system, where even the poor have a hopeful nation to survive.

He urged citizens to support and pray for the government to achieve its vision of a better Nigeria.

The Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, attended the high-profile event; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, Ex Ondo Military Governor, Olabode George amongst other dignitaries.

