Orji Kalu Heads Senate Ad Hoc C’ttee To Probe Safe School Initiative

The Senate on Thursday constituted an 18-member Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the implementation of the Safe School Initiative, appointing former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, as Chairman.

Other members of the committee include Senators Tony Nwoye, Yemi Adaramodu, Harry Ipalibo, Ede Dafinone, Mustapha Saliu, Diket Plang, Binus Yaroe, Kaka Shehu, and Musa Garba Maidoki, among others.

The committee was formed following a Senate resolution seeking a comprehensive review of the initiative, prompted by concerns over the utilisation of allocated funds amid ongoing terrorist attacks on educational institutions across the country.

The urgency intensified after the deadly raid on the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where gunmen killed the vice principal and abducted 25 students. The debate leading to the committee’s formation was further reinforced by additional prayers raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The committee has been mandated to conduct an in-depth investigation and report back to the Senate within four weeks.

The Senate’s resolution comes amid unabating security challenges across the country, as terrorists continue to target schools.

Recently, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, abducting over 300 children and teachers. Similar attacks and abductions have also been reported in Kwara, Kano, and Borno states.