Orji Kalu Faults Those Criticising Ndume

Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu representing Abia North has faulted critics of his colleague, Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South over his outspokenness on national issues such as the controversial tax reform bill.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, Senator Kalu said Nigerians need people like Ndume.

According to him, “We need senators like Ndume who will raise our conscience. I respect Senator Ndume very well.

“Those who tell Senator Ndume to shut up are not being kind to democracy, democracy is not about one voice but about multiple voices. It is the government being guided by the majority of the people and Ndume is one of them.

“He is a strong voice, the senate president didn’t shut him up”.

Recall that the northern lawmakers, among others, have openly called for the withdrawal of the bills on the grounds that they do not reflect the region’s interests.

However, the Abia North senator defended the tax reform bill stating that it would restore Fiscal Federalism.

He pointed out that the initiators of the bills could have briefed the Council of State, the Economic Council and the Forum of Governors before making it public to Nigerians.

