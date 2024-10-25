Orji Kalu Extols Ex-NEC Chairman, Nwosu’s Virtues

Share

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC) as a big loss to the country.

Kalu while extolling the remarkable and unbeatable attributes of the late statesman, applauded the invaluable contributions of the deceased to nation building in various roles.

The former Governor urged leaders to emulate the exemplary and outstanding leadership qualities of the late Nwosu, adding that the deceased should be immortalized by the federal government for his patriotism during his stint as Chairman of NEC and thereafter.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Anambra state over the sad loss.

He said, ” I received with pain the news of the demise of the former Chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

“The late statesman played prominent roles in the social, economic and political development.

“During his stint as Chairman of NEC he maintained a high level of integrity in his endeavours.

“The late Nwosu will be remembered for his patriotism and commitment to a fair and just society.

“I call on the Nwosu family to uphold the legacies of the deceased.

Kalu prayed for eternal bliss for the departed soul.

