Orji Kalu Distributes Free School Uniforms To Pupils In Abia North

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Kalu, on Tuesday, commenced the distribution of free school uniforms to pupils across the district with earlier provisions of classrooms, textbooks and school desks.

The distribution covers over 300 primary schools across the five Local Government Areas of Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Bende.

The exercise was flagged off in Leru, Umunneochi Local Government Area, on behalf of the senator by his Senior Legislative Aide, Victor Ettie.

Ettie noted that while many political actors engage in rhetoric, Kalu has remained focused on tangible service delivery, particularly in the education sector.

In Umunneochi LGA, pupils and teachers of Leru Central School, Umuchieze, were among the first beneficiaries.

They thanked the senator for what they described as sustained and impactful educational investments, including school renovations, distribution of desks, supply of learning materials and the provision of free uniforms.

Beyond uniforms and desks, Kalu has also distributed free school bags to pupils across the senatorial district and sustained the supply of science textbooks in core subjects such as Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry, alongside other learning materials.

Speaking on behalf of the staff during the flag-off ceremony, the head teacher of Leru Central School, Umuchieze, thanked the senator for the intervention.

“We will continue to celebrate our senator. May God bless him for all he has done for our school. We, the teachers, are deeply grateful. We also thank his aides who delivered these items. May God reward you all,” he said.

Kalu, who is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, has, over the years, facilitated extensive construction and renovation of school infrastructure across the district.

His educational interventions focus on upgrading dilapidated facilities, constructing new classroom blocks and providing furniture to improve learning conditions.

Several schools across the district have benefited from new construction or major renovation works, including Amankalu Primary School, St. Joseph Primary School and Amankwo Primary School in Bende, as well as Leru Central School, Isuochi Central School and Lomara Central School in Umunneochi.

Speaking recently on the initiative, Kalu said his goal remains the transformation of the education sector in Abia North to ease the teaching and learning process for both pupils and teachers.

“Education remains the strongest tool for empowering our children and securing the future of Abia North. That is why we are not only building and renovating schools, but also ensuring that pupils have desks, textbooks and now uniforms to learn with dignity,” he said.

The senator also recalled that many of the schools currently undergoing renovation were originally constructed during his tenure as Governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007, but had fallen into disrepair after years of neglect.