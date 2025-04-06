Orji Kalu Demands Swift Prosecution Of Killers Of Chinese Expatriates, Police Officer In Abia

Share

The Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission (SEDC) and senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Abia State government to ensure an immediate arrest of the killers of two Chinese nationals and a police inspector in the State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the victims were said to have been killed by gunmen who laid ambush on a convoy transporting Chinese expatriates and their police escorts to a mining site in Isuikwato, Abia State.

Kalu, in a signed statement issued from his media office on Sunday condemned the unfortunate attack and killings of the Chinese expatriates including a policeman.

The former Governor expressed dismay over what he termed deliberate and unprovoked attack on the expatriates and men on uniform.

The statement reads, “Despite our rigorous efforts to end insecurity, crimes persist. I condemn these unfortunate and unprovoked attacks that took the lives of two Chinese expatriates, a policeman and several others injured near the Huan Cheng Mining Quarry site located at Agukwu Amaya, in the Ndundu community of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial District.

“ I call on the Inspector General of police, other relevant security agencies and authorities in the state to immediately arrest the killers and prosecute them accordingly.

“Appropriate measures should also be in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such an incident.

Kalu extended his condolences to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and the affected families and called on security agencies to intensify their efforts to protect citizens and expatriates especially now that the country needs intense economic growth and development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

