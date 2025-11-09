Orji Kalu Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election As Anambra Gov

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has warmly congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his re-election as Governor.

This is as he said Soludo’s victory reflects the collective decision of the people of Anambra State to renew their confidence in his leadership.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Kalu said the peaceful conduct of the election and the participation of all political parties demonstrate the growing strength of our democracy and the commitment of Nigerians to the electoral process.

According to him, “Elections are an important reminder that political leadership is a call to serve, not a contest of personalities”

He urged Soludo to use the renewed mandate to deepen development efforts, strengthen security, improve infrastructure, and enhance the welfare of the people of Anambra State.

“Beyond party lines, Kalu said , “Our collective responsibility as leaders from the Southeast is to work together for the progress of our region and the unity of our country.

“Cooperation among governors, legislators, and community leaders remains essential for attracting investment, fostering peace, and ensuring sustainable development across the zone.

“I congratulate him on his re-election and wish him success as he continue to serve the people of Anambra State. “ He said.