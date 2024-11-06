Orji Kalu Condoles With Nigerian Army Over COAS, Lagbaja’s Demise

Share

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian Armed Forces over the passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja.

Describing the deceased as a gallant and patriotic officer, Kalu stressed that the late General Lagbaja demonstrated a high level of professionalism in various capacities in the Nigerian army.

Kalu conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Osun state while praying to Allah to comfort the deceased’s wife and children.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Governor urged the Nigerian army to sustain the remarkable and worthy deeds of the late General Lagbaja.

He said, “I received with sadness the news of the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja.

“The late General Lagbaja served the country meritoriously in various positions in the Armed Forces.

“He was known for his patriotism, doggedness, professionalism and integrity.

“The deceased left behind a good legacy for his family and loved ones to uphold”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late General Lagbaja.

