Orji Kalu Condemns Discrimination Against Gbenga Daniel’s Son By KFC

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has condemned the discriminatory incident against the son of former governor of Ogun State, Mr Debola Daniel, by KFC outlet at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

Senator Kalu in a post on his Facebook page, said the experience of Debola is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in the country.

The former governor of Abia State said: “I strongly condemn the discriminatory incident against Mr Debola Daniel, a passenger with reduced mobility at the KFC outlet located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday.

“Discriminatory practices, such as the one experienced by Mr Daniel, where he and his family members were prevented from accessing the KFC fast-food joint at the Lagos Airport because of his disability are entirely unacceptable.

“It is not only unlawful but also inhumane and contrary to societal values.”

Debola, who is the son of Senator Gbenga Daniel, narrated his ordeal at the KFC outlet of the airport in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday via his X handle, @DebolaDaniel.

He described his experience as “the worst sort of public humiliation” he ever had.

The son of a former governor noted that it all started during his planned trip to London from Lagos via a Virgin Atlantic airline.

He stated that in years past, while he was quite familiar with security and immigration processes, being a frequent traveller, he would visit the Oasis lounge of the airport to wait for his flight.