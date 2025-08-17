Orji Kalu Celebrates IBB At 84

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission (SEDC)Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has felicitated with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Sunday, Kalu extolled the virtues of the elder statesman, whom he described as not only a mentor but also a political father who played a significant role in shaping his political journey.

The business mogul and lawmaker noted that General Babangida’s leadership style, courage, and vision for a united Nigeria remain unmatched, adding that his contributions to peace, stability, and national integration will never be forgotten.

“General Babangida is a rare leader whose wealth of wisdom and fatherly guidance have inspired me and many others in the political space. His unwavering belief in the unity of our great country, Nigeria, and his ability to nurture younger leaders stand him out as a statesman of inestimable value.

“On this special occasion of his 84th birthday, I celebrate him deeply and pray that God continues to grant him sound health, peace of mind, and many more years of fruitful service to humanity,” Kalu said.

The Senator further urged Nigerians across divides to continue to draw from Babangida’s reservoir of knowledge and experience, describing the Minna-born leader as a symbol of hope, resilience, and national pride.