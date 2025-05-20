Orji Kalu Celebrates Chief Ubaka At 85

Share

Hails His Fatherly Legacy

Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Chief Okali Kalu Ubaka, father of ABN TV Director Mr Ifeanyi Okali, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing him as an embodiment of sound fatherliness and exemplary leadership.

In a goodwill message on Tuesday, Senator Kalu praised Chief Ubaka for his unwavering commitment to family, community, and national development, noting with pride the wisdom and direction he has offered both in public service and personal life.

“Chief Okali is a perfect example of a good father, elder, and statesman. His 35 years of meritorious service to the nation and his distinguished retirement are a testament to his discipline and dedication,” Kalu stated.

The former Abia governor also lauded the celebrant for raising responsible and accomplished children who are making notable contributions to nation-building.

He prayed for God to bless Chief Okali with continued good health, wisdom, and long life.

