Orji Kalu Bids Father-In-law, Okafor, Farewell In Anambra

The Chairman of Senate Committee on SouthEast Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has bid a final farewell to his father-in-law, late Chief Sunday Francis Okafor. His remains were committed to earth at Enugwu Ukwu, Anambra State, over the weekend.

Late Chief Okafor, father of Mrs Ifunanya Kalu, wife of Senator Kalu, died on February 3, 2025, and was laid to rest in the presence of his family, relatives and other well-wishers who gathered to pay their last respects. In his address, Senator Kalu described his father-inlaw as a lovable father.

“The remains of my Fatherin-law, Late Chief Sunday Okafor (Whuum of Enugwu Ukwu) who died on February 3, 2025, was laid to rest today in his hometown Enugwu Ukwu, Anambra State.

“As I reflect on his life, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. He wasn’t just an amazing in-law but an incredible human being. His love, wisdom, and strength continue to guide us, and his memory is a source of comfort and inspiration.

“Even though he’s gone, his spirit lives on in those he touched, and his legacy will always be a part of us. As I wish the soul of my father-in-law to rest in peace, I also wish to thank all those who, one way or the other took part in the low-key ceremony we held in his honour and according to his wish.

“My sincere appreciation to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo; Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti and Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Secretary to State Government and Chief of Staff respectively; Senator Victor Umeh; the Catholic community of St. Francis Catholic Church Urunebo Enugu Ukwu amongst many others.”

