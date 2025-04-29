Orji Kalu Begins Additional 2KM Umuzomgbo-Okpo Ihhiowa Road After 2.4KM Project

Share

Residents of Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State are set to experience much-needed relief, as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has commenced the construction of a new 2-kilometre road in the community.

During a visit to the area by our correspondent, it was observed that construction works had already commenced.

It was also gathered that Senator Kalu had earlier delivered a 2.4-kilometre road project in the same area before embarking on the new initiative.

The fresh intervention has sparked excitement among residents, who expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his commitment to easing the transportation challenges faced by the people.

Speaking to our correspondent, a resident, Mr Agwu Okoro, described Senator Kalu as “a miracle worker” whose projects have transformed previously neglected communities.

“Senator Kalu is a miracle worker. What we thought was impossible, he has made possible. This road will change our lives,” Mr Okoro said.

Mrs Mary Kalu, a farmer from the community also praised the Senator’s efforts, saying: “We are grateful to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for remembering Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa. His intervention has brought hope and development to our people.”

Similarly, a youth from the community, Prince Okorie Awa, commended the Senator for prioritising rural development, stating: “This road is moving towards Okpo-Ihechiowa, and it will give us access to neighbouring communities, and this will open up economic opportunities for us. We sincerely thank Senator Kalu.”

The ongoing construction of the 2KM Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa Road is expected to improve connectivity within the area and contribute to the overall development of Arochukwu Local Government Area.

