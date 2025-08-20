Oriyomi Hamzat Lifts Ban Placed On Naira Marley Songs

The founder of Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat, has lifted the ban he earlier placed on Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley’s songs, as he publicly tendered an apology to the singer.

New Telegraph recalls that following the tragic death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, on September 12, 2023, Oriyomi imposed a ban on Marley’s songs over speculations and public accusations surrounding the incident.

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records, passed away at the age of 27, sparking widespread outrage and scrutiny as Nigerians call for justice for the singer.

During a live broadcast on Agidigbo FM, Hamzat admitted his earlier stance was harsh and expressed regret over the assumptions made against Marley.

He revealed that the station would now resume airplay of Marlian tracks.

He said, “I am very sorry for all my provocative statements or words to Naira Marley. And now at Agidigbo Radio Station, we have lifted our legs up to march on Satan and overcome obstacles.

“From today onward, I am raising the ban that was placed on the singer’s tracks at Agidigbo FM. We can now be playing Naira Marley songs at our radio station.”

To reinforce his announcement, the broadcaster immediately played one of Marley’s hit tracks, “Tesumole.”

This development has sparked conversations among fans and the entertainment community, particularly given the controversies that have followed Mohbad’s death.