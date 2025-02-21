Oriyomi Hamzat Gifts Actress, Iya Niwe, House

Share

CEO of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, has surprised veteran Yoruba actress, Abigail Oladeji, popularly known as Iya Niwe, with a brand-new house.

The gift was presented to the actress upon her return from a trip to Jerusalem. Hamzat shared photos and videos from the housewarming ceremony on Instagram, showcasing Iya Niwe’s emotional response as she received the keys. Overcome with gratitude, the actress thanked Hamzat for his kindness.

“The Chairman of Agidigbo FM in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Dr Oriyomi Hamzat, today surprised and gifted a new house to legendary Nollywood actress and member of the popular Kokoro Alate programme, Abigail Oladeji, popularly known as lya Niwe,” the post reads.

“Dr Oriyomi Hamzat presented the house keys to lya Niwe shortly after her return to Nigeria from Jerusalem. “With tears of joy, lya Niwe appreciated Dr Oriyomi Hamzat for the unexpected kindness of the Chairman of Agidigbo FM.”

Iya Niwe is a beloved figure in the Yoruba film industry, known for her comedic roles in classic movies from the 90s, such as ‘Agogo Idanile’ (1991) and ‘Osumare’ (1995). In a 2024 interview, she revealed that she had taken up farming in her village due to financial difficulties, but was persuaded by Hamzat to quit and focus on her acting career.

“Thank you Hamzat. I was into farming already when Hamzat insisted I stopped,” she said. “I went back to Ikire after I was sent out of my house in Ibadan because I couldn’t afford rent.”

