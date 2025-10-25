Oriolowo Honoured For Saving Lives Across Borders

At a time when health systems worldwide are under pressure from workforce shortages, health inequalities and the opioid crisis, a medical doctor, Temitope Oriolowo, has distinguished herself as a physician and strategist working to reshape care delivery across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Oriolowo’s contributions have since earned her recognition as a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, as well as a place in international policy circles as she continues to focus on scaling proven solutions, embedding equity in public health strategies and ensuring that digital innovation is co-created with the communities it seeks to serve.

It was revealed in a statement that Orilowo is currently working as the Programme Lead for the Supporting Armed Forces Reserves in Healthcare initiative at the NHS Confederation, where she provides national leadership on a workforce reform programme commissioned by the UK Ministry of Defence and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Under her guidance, NHS organisations and independent providers have adopted reservist friendly policies that have improved staff retention, job satisfaction and deployment readiness.