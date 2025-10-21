ORÍKÌ Group Marks 10 Years Of Wellness Innovation

When Joycee Awosika founded ORÍKÌ Group a decade ago, wellness was not yet a global movement; certainly not in Africa. What began in 2014 as a vision to take African brands to the world, and in 2015 as a modest product showroom in Victoria Island, has today evolved into a multi-country ecosystem of wellness innovation, luxury, and empowerment.

At a recent press conference held ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration scheduled for October 26, ORÍKÌ Group reflected on its decade-long journey, its growing impact, and its bold plans for the future.

“When we started, people saw wellness as indulgence; today, that story has changed. People now prioritize self-care and preventive health,” said Joycee Awosika, Founder and CEO of ORÍKÌ Group.

From its flagship spa at V.I. at Oju Olobun, launched in 2015 to its expansion at Oriental Hotel, and its presence in 15 locations across Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, ORÍKÌ has set the pace for what Africa’s wellness economy could look like; rooted in science, culture, and community.