ORÍKÌ Celebrates Decade Of Impact, Global Expansion

ORÍKÌ, Africa’s leading wellness and beauty brand, has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

The milestone gathering brought together distinguished guests, loyal customers, industry partners, and team members to honour a decade of transformative impact and unveil an ambitious new chapter that positions African wellness excellence on the global stage.

The room was filled with notable personalities, including Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, Mr. Fela Durotoye, Pastor Bolarinwa Akinlabi, and Her Excellency Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State.

Mrs. Abiodun, while delivering the goodwill address, commended ORÍKÌ for becoming a proud symbol of African excellence and praised the founder, Mrs. Joycee Awosika, for her commitment to redefining wellness across the continent.

She also pledged the support of the Ajose Foundation in partnering with The ORÍKÌ Foundation to promote holistic health among young people.