Orijin Premieres New Tv Commercial

Orijin, one of the leading alcoholic beverage blends of African herbs and fruits in Nigeria, has launched its new campaign, called, Deeply Rooted, aimed at spotlighting and celebrating the transformative power of Naija roots.

At the heart of the ‘Deeply Rooted’ campaign, which was launched recently, is a captivating TV commercial, featuring renowned Nigerian entertainers, including Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Saheed Osupa, Wofai Fada, and Ugoccie, who were later un- veiled as the latest ambassadors of the brand.

These talents embody the essence of being deeply rooted through their life narratives, emphasizing the profound impact that their roots have on their growth and achievement. Speaking on the new campaign, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the crucial link between creativity and remaining deeply rooted in one’s origin.

“The ‘Deeply Rooted’ campaign is a powerful call for Nigerians to fully embrace their core identity and unleash the exceptional qualities that define them. ”We aim to inspire Nigerians to recognise the immense power within their essence, their roots, and to wield it as a catalyst for personal transformation and positive impact”, said Mr. Mugisha.