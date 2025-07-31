Orijin Pays Homage To Ataoja Ahead Osun-Osogbo Festival

In a grand tribute to heritage and royalty, Orijin, Nigeria’s rooted herbal alcoholic beverage, paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, the Ataoja of Osogbo, ahead of the popular Osun-Osogbo Festival 2025.

The visit, led by Onakoya Bankole, Head of Sales, Southwest at Guinness Nigeria Plc, underscores Orijin’s profound reverence for tradition, respect for royal institutions, and unwavering commitment to cultural preservation.

As a brand that champions the spirit of “Live Orijinal”, this moment marks not just the 5th consecutive year of Orijin’s sponsorship of the festival, but also its deeper role as a custodian of Nigerian cultural identity and authenticity.

“Orijin is more than a drink; it is an embodiment of tradition, pride, and originality,” said Bankole.

“This visit is a symbol of Orijin’s deep and continuous investment in Nigeria’s most storied cultural celebrations, a tribute to the Ataoja, the cultural institution he represents, and the enduring values that bind us as Nigerians.

Our role here is not just commercial; it is cultural, respectful, and deeply inten tional.” Welcoming the Orijin team, the Ataoja commended the brand’s consistency in aligning with the values of royalty, authenticity, and unity, noting that Orijin has become synonymous with cultural celebration and pride in Osogbo.

“Orijin has built a strong cultural resonance with our people. It is a brand that honours our roots, and we are proud to partner with it year after year.”

In the last five years, Orijin has empowered Osogbo indigenes with over N20m through grants. As a long-time supporter of iconic festivals such as Osun-Osogbo and Ojude Oba, Orijin continues to bridge generations, fusing reverence for the past with the vibrant expression of the present.