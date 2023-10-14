Origi, Rebic Struggles Continues After AC Milian Exit

Ante Rebic and Divock Origi left AC Milan during the summer window but neither of them has hit the ground running so far at their new clubs.

Rebic moved to Besiktas on a permanent deal while Origi went to Nottingham Forest on an initial loan which has an option to buy inserted after both had difficult 2022-23 seasons at Milan.

Stefano Pioli expected them to contribute goals and assists in the last campaign, but they failed to contribute even consistent minutes due to physical problems.

Rebic has put together 181 minutes spread over seven appearances for Besiktas of which two were as a starter, but he was replaced in both cases at half-time for tactical reasons.

READ ALSO:

His last appearance on the pitch dates back to 17 September and he is yet to register a goal or assist.

Origi has 58 minutes spread across four appearances with none as a starter. A decline that is difficult to understand and a situation that, unlike Rebic, could be of very close interest to Milan again.

He moved to Nottingham on loan with an option to buy amounting to €5m. A modest sum, but it is clear that at this rate the Belgian will return next summer.