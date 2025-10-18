Orientation Of Our Youths Shifting To Inconsequential Things –Iyamu

Air Vice Marshal (rtd) Akugbe Iyamu is the President, Association of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Practitioners. Iyamu, in this interview with ISIOMA MADIKE, spoke on issues bothering on Nigeria’s reward system, saying that the country is indirectly telling her youths they don’t need education to succeed in life by unwittingly treating that sector as inconsequential. Extracts:

How would you describe the reward system in Nigeria?

Okay, the reward system is very good, you understand that if you do well and you are rewarded, you are energized that you want to do more. But , we have to be very careful, the way it has been turned into trivialities in Nigeria. It has been taken out of context of the objectivity to grandness and everything. So, it is becoming very different from what the reward system is.

When you perform that one thing you are expected to perform, that’s very routine and very basic. But when you go out of your way to do things that we call extraordinary, that shows commitment, it shows integrity and value, then it needs to be rewarded and that’s where the reward system is very good. But in Nigeria, it’s being misdirected these days.

Do you think entertainment is gradually taking the place of education among Nigerian youths?

Yes, I’d agree with the statement. Nobody is saying that entertainment is bad; all of them can find expression in a just society, complementing each other. However, education still remains the bedrock of society; everything revolves round it. Unfortunately, we are unwittingly treating it as inconsequential. We are now indirectly telling our youths that they don’t need education to succeed in life. This is wrong.

Could that be the reason Nigerian youths now believe that education is a scam?

That is a misconception by some young Nigerians. Education is still the foundation whether you like it or not. However, the orientation of our youth today is shifting to inconsequential things because of the way the society celebrates those whose means of livelihood cannot be properly verified. It is a failure of the system; a failure of the authorities. I think Nigeria should start looking at how it can right some of these delusions; otherwise the future of our youth will be blurred.

Do you think poverty contributes to poor parenting in Nigeria?

Yes, I agree because now there is really poor parenting, there is so much about it. We have income poverty, multidimensional poverty, and parents don’t have the concentration anymore. I read in the World Bank Report recently that about 129 mil- lion people are poor in Nigeria. That looks like half of the population of this country. I have also read that more than 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor.

So, the concentration of the family is getting lower and lower because you have to fend for them. When we were growing up, father and mother had time for the children. They were able to look after the children in terms of proper training. But, not anymore! Today, father is a banker, mother, also a banker. They leave home as early as 6am and return about 8 or 9 pm. Where will they have time for the children? So, these kids are left with housemaids and peer groups to nurture. By this, they easily get influenced into negative tendencies. The result is what we are seeing today.