Oriental Derby Ends In Stalemate As Enyimba Rue Missed Chances

The Oriental derby between Enyimba FC and the defending champion of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Rangers, ended in a goalless draw in a rescheduled game played at the Aba Township Stadium, Aba on Tuesday.

Despite having the bulk of the possession, the home team failed to take their chances while also having one or two things to say about the officiating as the only goal that entered the net was chalked off by the referee for a foul.

It was a total drama in the 89 minutes when Enyimba got the ball in the net but the centre referee ruled it out for handball which was contested by the home team, the decision however stood as the referee maintained his stand.

It was a vital point on the road for Rangers with the point meaning that they are now fourth on the standings with 24 points from 15 matches, five points behind leaders Rivers United. Enyimba are sixth on 21 points having played 13 games.

