Orient Express Corinthian Unveils 2026 Caribbean Season

Orient Express Corinthian, which is the world best and largest yacht, has unveiled its 2026 season for the Caribbean market, reports Eturbonews.com.

Orient Express Corinthian fuses absolute comfort, legendary service, one-of-a-kind itineraries, unforgettable experiences and cutting-edge technology for responsible navigation, redefining the art of cruising.

Beginning October 12, 2026, the first-of-its-kind sailing yacht sets sail from Lisbon on a 14-night transatlantic voyage to Barbados, a journey devoted to wellness, to start its autumn/winter season under tropical skies.

From October through March, Orient Express Corinthian will offer two to nine-night escapes, charting a course through turquoise lagoons, white-sand archipelagos, crystalline bays, kaleidoscopic coral reefs, secret coves and hidden inlets.

While from Saint-Barth’s chic shores to Moskito Island’s secluded sands, and from the emerald Exumas to the coral kingdoms of the Tobago Cays, each destination has its own story. Yet the true enchantment lies in the journey – sailing under ever-steady trade winds as tropical vistas slowly unfold.

Each event is curated to transcend expectation: luminous discoveries along spectacular island landscapes; an epicurean homage to local gastronomy; and guided incursions into pristine natural sanctuaries. A collection of moments poised between reverie and reality.

Aboard, Orient Express Corinthian reinterprets the elegance of French craftsmanship for a new era of maritime luxury, inspired by the legacy of Orient Express.

Architect Maxime d’Angeac, Artistic Director of Orient Express, has conceived refined interiors that reinterpret the golden age of rail travel with a contemporary sensibility, echoing the grandeur of legendary ocean liners such as Normandie, calling upon the finest French artisans of art and craft.

The sailing yacht features 54 suites, ranging from 485 ft² to 2,476 ft². Each one is framed by expansive picture windows or terraces and elevated ceilings, offering a rare sense of spaciousness at sea.

With five restaurants and private dining spaces, Orient Express Corinthian elevates the art of dining at sea under the direction of multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, Executive Chef of both L’Orient Express train and Orient Express Sailing Yachts.

A 115-seat cabaret and a state-of-the-art recording studio, two pools and marina complete this world of sophisticated revelry, where every evening carries the promise of a new experience.

Artisan of travel since 1883, Orient Express sublimates the art of travel with luxury trains, unique experiences and collections of rare objects. Orient Express has just launched its first hotel, Orient Express La Minerva, in Rome – which will be followed by Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice in 2026.

The travel experience continues with the recent launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express train, followed by Orient Express Corinthian in 2026, the first of two Orient Express Sailing Yachts, and finally, the return of the legendary Orient Express train to railways.

Since 2022, Orient Express is part of Accor Group’s leading collection of luxury brands with a century-old legacy in the hotels and fine-dining sectors. In 2024, Accor and LVMH entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Orient Express.