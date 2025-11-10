Oriaku Unveils Groundbreaking Novel, ‘Vicious Red Circle’ Exposes Human Trafficking Scourge

In a powerful move to bridge the gap between policy and public consciousness, a distinguished Nigerian diplomat has taken the literary world by storm with the release of his debut novel, Vicious Red Circle, a harrowing and deeply insightful exploration of the scourge of modern-day slavery.

The book, published by Harmony Publishing, has been described as a “clarion call for collective action.” It tells the heart-wrenching story of Itohan, a young Nigerian woman whose quest for a better life descends into a nightmare of exploitation at the hands of a ruthless human trafficking ring.

Set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s bustling urban centres, the narrative masterfully exposes the vicious cycle where poverty and limited opportunities create fertile ground for predators.

The author, Ambassador Alex Ugochukwu Oriaku, is a seasoned security strategist and diplomat with a sterling 30-year career in the Nigerian Foreign Service. His postings to crisis-prone regions and expertise in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies provide an unparalleled authenticity to the narrative.

Having transitioned from drafting policy papers to crafting compelling fiction, Amb. Oriaku aims to mobilise global awareness through the power of storytelling.

In an exclusive statement, the founder and author, Ambassador Alex Ugochukwu Oriaku, declared:

“For three decades, I have worked in the trenches where conflict and poverty converge. I have seen firsthand the devastating machinery of human trafficking and the systemic failures that allow it to thrive. We can no longer afford to be silent. ‘Vicious Red Circle’ is more than a book; it is a mission.

I am moving from the diplomatic corps to the court of public opinion because to end this crime, we must first break the chains of our collective indifference. This story is Itohan’s, but the responsibility to act is ours.”

More than just a work of fiction, Vicious Red Circle is a stark examination of the economic and social roots of a global crisis. It challenges readers to look beyond the headlines and acknowledge a shared complicity in a system that exploits the vulnerable. Yet, at its core, it is also a profound testament to the resilience of the human spirit, following Itohan’s fierce fight for survival and freedom.

The novel is already being hailed as an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the complex realities of human trafficking. It serves as a potent tool for advocates, educators, and every concerned citizen, demonstrating how awareness, ignited by a single story, can become the most powerful weapon for change.