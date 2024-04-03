Oriakhi, Victor-laniyan To Speak At Industry Summit

The organiser of the Industry Summit, an annual gathering for professionals and experts in brand marketing, finance, sustainability, and entertainment, has announced the speakers for the fifth edition of the summit in Lagos. The event themed: “Sustainable Marketing for Growth,” would feature the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, as keynote speaker while the Head, Sustainability at Access Bank, Mrs. Omobolanle Victor Laniyan, and Manager, Brand, Strategy & Communications at Stanbic IBTC, Ms. Rita Akao, would feature as guest speakers.

The summit will feature some exhilarating panel sessions with some of the contemporary professionals in the Nigerian brand and marketing industry. The panelists include; Ms. Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing PZWILMAR, Mr. Abiodun Coker, Team Member Media, UBA, Mrs. Mabel Adeteye, Head, Brand & Marketing Communications, Wema Bank PLC, Mr. Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications Specialist, and Mr. Adeola Kayode, Head, Brands & Creative Services, 9mobile Nigeria.

Others, who have confirmed participation, are Ms. Aisha Anaekwe, Head, Brands & Comms, Coronation Group, Mrs. Victoria N’dee Uwadoka, Public Relations, Public Affairs & Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Samson Adeoye, Public Relations Manager, Airtel Nigeria, Mrs. Oluwatosin Odiagbe, Marketing Manager, Simba Solar and Ms. Arinola Shobande, Head of Marketing, Showmax.