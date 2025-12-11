Oriade Indigenous Civil, Public Officers Forum To Inaugurate Pioneer Executive

The Oriade Indigenous Civil & Public Officers Forum has announced plans to formally inaugurate its pioneer Executive Officers on December 13, 2025, at a ceremony that will also honour distinguished indigenes for their contributions to the development of Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Lagos State.

The announcement was made by the Forum’s Electoral Chairman, Prince Sekoni Adetokunbo, who confirmed that preparations for both the inauguration and the awards ceremony have been concluded.

In a notice jointly signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Raufu Ashiru Kehinde, and Secretary, Mrs. Adebuile Aminat Adebesi, the organisers stated that the event will also feature the presentation of gifts to retired indigenous civil and public officers in recognition of their years of dedicated service.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Pa Yunusa Adisa Akinlola Memorial Hall, located within the Oriade LCDA Secretariat on Mumin Adio Badmus Road, Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, Lagos. Proceedings will commence at 10:00 a.m.

According to the Forum, the event is designed to strengthen unity among indigenes while celebrating professionalism, commitment, and community leadership within the public service.

The organisation expressed appreciation to invited guests and offered prayers for continued divine favour, progress, and upliftment for all members and supporters.