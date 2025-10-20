Ori Earns ‘Outstanding Cinematic Achievement’ Award At 2025 FilmOne Exhibitors’ Showcase

Ori’, the acclaimed blockbuster directed by Muyiwa Ademola, was honoured with the “Outstanding Cinematic Achievement” award at the 2025 FilmOne Exhibitors’ Showcase, an annual industry event

celebrating excellence in Nigerian cinema.

The film, which grossed an impressive ₦419.57 million, stands as the highest-grossing indigenous film of the year, a remarkable feat that reflects both its wide audience appeal and the growing demand for culturally resonant stories.

Presented by FilmOne Entertainment, the award recognizes ‘Ori’ for its exceptional storytelling, technical craft, and contribution to the advancement of local-language cinema.

The recognition also reinforces Ademola’s position as one of Nollywood’s most enduring creative voices, and underscores FilmOne’s commitment to spotlighting the diverse range of stories

shaping Nigeria’s cinematic landscape.