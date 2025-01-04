Ori Ade Fadaka: Triumph of love, integrity over deceit, selfish ambition

Share

‘Ori Ade Fadaka’, a gripping Yoruba classic tale set within the walls of a royal palace, exploring themes of love, betrayal, power struggles, and family loyalty, had its private screening in Lagos recently, amid palpable excitement, ahead of its premiere.

A KD Films Productions Movie produced by Kudirat Fatai, and directed by Olawale Samson Adebayo, the film which is due to be released in cinemas on Friday, February 7, features array of stars, including Jide Kosoko, Rotimi Salami, Segun Arinze, Antar Laniyan, Bimbo Akintola, and several other celebrated actors.

In a kingdom teetering on the edge of chaos, a devoted princess must confront betrayal, forbidden love, and palace conspiracies to save her ailing father, while a hypnotised prince unknowingly turns against the throne in this gripping tale of power, love, and redemption.

The story of ‘Ori Ade Fadaka’ revolves around a sick king, his troubled royal household, and the intricate web of secrets and conflicts threatening the kingdom’s stability.

At the heart of the story is the ailing king (Jide Kosoko), who believes his son, the prince, holds the key to his recovery. However, his hopes are dashed when the prince’s actions disappoint him, leaving him heartbroken. Despite his weakened state, the king clings to his belief in the strength of his family, unaware of the treachery unfolding around him.

The queen (Jaiye Kuti) harbors a dark secret: an illicit affair with the family doctor. Selfishly desiring the king’s demise to protect her secret and secure her position, she manipulates those around her, plunging the palace into chaos.

The novice prince (Rotimi Salami) returns from America with love and concern for his father. But his mother’s sinister influence hypnotises him, turning him against the king and pushing him further into emotional turmoil.

In stark contrast, Kudirat Fatai shines as the compassionate princess. Despite the dangers and sacrifices it entails, she is determined to save her father’s life. Her unwavering love and selflessness become the moral anchor of the narrative, highlighting the power of true devotion.



