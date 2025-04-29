Organizations Secure Pact To Help Nigerian Firms Raise Capital In UK

Share

Two organizations in the United Kingdom, Africa Manufacturing Africa (MA) and London-based firm TLG Capital, have signed a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening and improving the eligibility of Nigerian companies to raise capital through TLG’s Africa Growth Impact Fund II (AGIF II).

This partnership provides Nigerian-owned firms with the opportunity to access £1.2 billion in foreign direct investment into African manufacturing, with the potential to create 90,000 jobs by 2027.

The fund is anchored by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and supported by a coalition of forward-looking investors, including Swedfund, Norfund, and Bpifrance.

Speaking on this latest partnership, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, said: “A strong manufacturing sector is key to driving economic growth and industrialization in Nigeria and across Africa. By supporting TLG Capital, we’re fostering greater capital flows into Nigeria, which in turn supports job creation, generates wealth, and secures a prosperous future. TLG Capital is one of the key partners we are working with to improve foreign direct investments that support manufacturing in Nigeria, which will have a lasting positive impact on both our economies.”

The Team Leader of the Manufacturing Africa programme, Mr. Thomas Pascoe, said: “This landmark investment emphasizes the scale of the development opportunity in manufacturing across Africa. Manufacturing Africa has already helped create 102,000 jobs through the $2.4 billion of FDI we have supported, and we look forward to working closely with TLG Capital to support investments by the AGIF II fund.”

Co-Founder of TLG Capital, Isha Doshi, said: “Today, one in four SME loans in Africa is under stress, yet the entrepreneurial spirit remains unshaken. AGIF II represents capital that understands the context, offering flexible, strategic financing backed by advisory expertise from Manufacturing Africa. TLG AGIF II brings together both capital and capacity building.”

Share