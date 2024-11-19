Organization Reaffirms Commitment To Promote Literacy, Indigenous Authors

Share

The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), Nigeria’s first and largest book festival dedicated exclusively to children, has further reaffirmed its commitment to promoting literacy, showcasing works of indigenous authors, and encouraging widespread engagements with children’s literature.

The organisation restated this commitment at the just concluded sixth edition of the book festival, which was held at the UPBEAT Centre in Lekki, Lagos, where with over 1,157 participants, the organisation, highlighted its pivotal role in nurturing young minds and reinforcing the importance of literacy and cultural heritage in Nigeria.

While alluding to a 2023 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), highlighting the pressing issue that 75 per cent of Nigerian children between aged seven and 14 cannot read simple sentences, the organisation described this as worrisome and unacceptable.

“This gap in literacy not only hampers individual growth, but also stifles the nation’s socioeconomic development. This annual festival is in response to the urgent need to address Nigeria’s literacy crisis,” it stated.

With the theme of this year’s book festival: “Read Your Way,” the event showcased 29 original children’s books created by Nigerian authors both locally and internationally, and in addition to book readings, the festival featured story time sessions, book chats and book exhibitions that allowed the children access to meet their favourite authors and discover new titles.

Other activities at the festival include Chess tournament, STEM exhibition, sip and paint sessions, a sensory play area, arts and crafts, jigsaw puzzles, word games and an art exhibition, aimed at providing opportunities for children to express their creativity.

Also, the insightful sessions for parents and teachers offered guidance on supporting children’s literacy development, while professional workshops for writers created a platform for adults to learn and grow in their careers.

Besides, this year’s edition of the book festival featured three theatrical performances and heralded the winner of the first Akada Children’s Book Festival Children’s Book of the Year Award.

Speaking at the event, an author and Convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, said: “At the Akada Children’s Book Festival, we are inspired by the impact of bringing children, authors, and educators together to celebrate the beauty and power of stories.

“This year, with over 1,157 young readers, parents and educators joining us, we have deepened our commitment to making children’s literature accessible, vibrant and reflective of all young readers.

Seeing children connect with stories that represent their experiences and heritage is truly inspiring, and we are excited to continue expanding these opportunities for young minds to explore, learn and dream.

“Each activity from the dramatic presentations to the creative workshops, was crafted to ignite a life-long love for reading and cultural pride.

We are thrilled by the response and look forward to furthering this enriching journey.” Meanwhile, a significant highlight of ACBF 2024 was the inaugural “Akada Children’s Book Festival Children’s Book of the Year’ Award,” which was presented to Lola Shoneyin, an author, for her picture book, titled: “Anyibo and the Mother Hen.”

Responding to the recognition, Shoneyin expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying: “It brings me immense joy to be part of an event that celebrates and uplifts our stories.

It is important for me to ensure every child is represented, not just middle-class children, but also those from humble backgrounds who are experiencing the real struggles of existing and surviving in today’s world.

I want these children to feel seen, know their stories matter, and to envision a future in which they can thrive.” Other activities include competitions to celebrate new talent in which Moyinoluwa won the Illustration prize, and Tijani Hameeda won in the Writing contest.

