Organization Frowns At Trends Of Low Percentage Score In UTME

Share

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of the Africa Brands Review, has frowned at the trends of stark decline in the percentage of candidates scoring 200 marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over the past few years.

This downward trend, which it said directly, correlates with the low significant wave of teacher recruitment in the country over 15 years ago, also serves as a sobering indicator of the insufficient qualified teachers and educators in our school system equipped with the right tools and resources necessary to thrive in the 21st century.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the organisation, Mr Joseph Ayodele, in a statement, titled: “The 2025 JAMB Results and the Looming Generational Divide in Nigerian Education,” which a copy was made available to New Telegraph, insisted that the 2025 UTME results released recently by ulation Board (JAMB) have once again ignited discussions and raised concerns about the state of the Nigerian education system.

Meanwhile, following the outcry that trailed the results of the 2025 UTME where over 78 per cent of the candidates was said to score below 200 marks, the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede had last week come out publicly to take full responsibility for the technical errors that led to low scores in the results released by Board.

Ayodele, who bemoaned this development, traced poor learning outcomes in Nigerian schools to poor and insufficient quality of teachers in the school system, saying that well-trained and motivated teachers are the prerequisite of any successful e-learning initiative.

He, however, wondered how a government that is struggling to employ quality teachers would adequately finance necessary hardware, ensure uninterrupted power supply, and provide secure in-house ICT laboratories needed for a coordinated quality education delivery in their schools.

According to him, beyond the raw scores of the released UTME results, a more profound issue at play is the widening gap between the digital native generations entering our schools and the analogrooted systems meant to nurture them.

Against this backdrop, Ayodele highlighted the trends of the percentage of candidates that scored 200 marks in UTME in the last few years, stating that 66 per cent was recorded in in 2007; while in 2008 it was 63 per cent; 2010 (41 per cent); 2015 (30 per cent); 2019 (24 per cent); 2021 (12.85 per cent); 2022 (22.27 per cent); 2023 (23.39 per cent); 2024 (23.89 per cent) 2025 (21.50 per cent), respectively.

Added to this, the Executive Secretary/CEO spoke of the digital immersion as having significant implications for learning within our schools, stressing that to truly engage and focus the students, the effective integration of internet and digital learning tools is not a luxury but a necessity.

Share