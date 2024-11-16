Organisers Unveil December 16 for 2024 Odun Omo Iganmode

Share

It has become a leading festival in South West, says Olota of Ota

The organisers of the annual Odun Omo Iganmode has announced December 16, 2024, as the commencement date of the festival, spanning December 22, 2024. This year’s event promises to be inclusive, engaging and colourful as the people seek to promote the cultural tourism of Ota and the Aworis.

This is as the Olota of Ota, HRM Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, who described the festival as a rally point for his people, as it showcases the rich cultural heritage and age-long tradition of the people, noted that it has become a leading and must see festival in Ogun State and South West Nigeria.

Speaking a recent media event, the Chairman of the festival’s Planning Committee, Chief Temiyato Idowu, who is also the Otun Bobagunwa of Ota, disclosed that plans are in top gear to host the most colourful and entertaining celebration in the annals of the festival.

While unveiling the theme as; Ota, Beacon of Awori Heritage and Civilisation, he said that Iganmode Cultural Festival is notable for its role as a cultural and historic centre for the Awori people.

According to him, ‘‘the Iganmode Cultural Festival has long been a beacon of our traditions and values. Each year, we gather to rekindle our collective spirit, passing down the stories, arts, and values that have sustained us over the centuries.

‘‘The theme; Ota, Beacon of Awori Heritage and Civilisation holds profound significance as it honours Ota’s role as a cultural and historical centre for the Awori people. Ota has preserved a unique cultural legacy, making it a living testament to the resilience, values, and traditions that define the Awori civilisation.’’

He further noted, ‘‘Ota stands as a beacon because it embodies the richness of Awori customs, language, arts, and social values. This heritage encompasses not only the visible symbols of tradition but also the values of unity, respect for elders, community support, and reverence for our ancestors.

‘‘The city’s history is deeply intertwined with the spiritual and moral values that guide us as a people with distinct identity. As a civilisation, Ota has been a centre of influence, fostering trade, leadership, and innovation among the Awori and beyond. It was historically a hub for commerce and a space for cultural exchange.’’

While calling on everyone to attend the festival because of its importance and the leading role it plays in the promotion of cultural tourism in Ogun State and South west Nigeria, the Olota of Ota commended and expressed appreciation to the planning committee, sponsors and the different stakeholders for their dedication to the festival.

Saying, ‘‘as we look forward to this year’s festival, I express heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, community leaders, my team (members of the planning committee), all sons and daughters of the ancient Ota land, particularly youths and our revered elders, your dedication ensures that our heritage lives on, inspiring future generations.’’

Scheduled activities:

Day 1

Osugbo Prayers

Visit to Ijamido Omi Atura

Rites at Ile Aje (To appease Aje for more prosperous Ottaland)

Day 2

Youth converge

Visit to Ijamido Motherless Home

Medical outreach

Day 3

Cultural Day (Egungun, Gelede, Hunter Display, Ewi and Efe at night).

Day 4

Olori Oloruntoyin Obalanlege annual children’s party

Awards and gala night

Day 5

Jumat service at Ota Central Mosque

Ileya Omo Iganmode (Royal procession and reception)

Day 6

Chieftaincy installation

Grand finale/Olota reception

Day 7

Church thanksgiving at St. Michael, Igbo Olori Church, Ota

