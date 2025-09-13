Organisers Step Up Preparations For Oza Carnival 2025

The organisers of the yearly Oza Carnival have stepped up preparations for this year’s edition, which is slated to hold between December 27 and 29, 2025, in Oza community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

Held since 2021, the three- day colourful cultural tourism event, which brings together all Ozarians and friends of Ozarians from across the world celebrate the culture, and tradition of the people of the rural community through dance, music, gyration and socio-economic feasting.

According to the organisers, Oza community has witnessed unprecedented growth and development, which has increased tourism receipts for the community, and Edo State as a whole since its inception.

This year’s edition, the organisers said promise to be fun-filled, historical and memorable. Some of the activities outlined include; beauty pageant, multi-cultural displays, music concerts, football competition, quiz competition, car racing, bike racing, monkey post soccer, crop exhibition, and carnival procession.

There will also be scholar awards to deserving recipients.