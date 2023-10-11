Organisers release timeline for Zenith Bank /Delta Principals’ Cup

The organisers of the annual Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup have released the timeline for this year’s edition of the developmental football competition.

The grassroots football tourney is organized for all secondary schools in Delta State, with Hideaplus as the organiser of the event sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in conjunction with the Delta State Government.

Friday, October 13, is already set as a date for the commencement of the online registration for all schools in various local government areas in the state.The C ommissioner for Basic Secondary Schools in Delta State, Mrs. Rose Esewu, is expected to address the press on the state of readiness for the tournament.

Preliminaries of the tournament take place between October 20 and November 10 while zonal eliminations take place between November 20 and 22. The quarterfinals and semis of the event are billed for November 24 and 27 respectively while the third place and final matches for this edition will hold on November 30 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was always a delight staging developmental events. “We love to develop talents, and so getting the young ones busy to exhibit their potential is always our motive. We always try to catch them young and groom their talents for Nigeria in various sports, especially football and basketball.

“Putting smiles on the faces of young ones gives us joy at Zenith Bank, and so this competition is important to us,” Onyeagwu said.