Organisers Promise Adequate Security As GOtv Boxing Night Holds Today

Flykite Productions, organisers of the 29th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, have assured fans of maximum protection ahead of the event which is set to hold today. The event will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

In a statement issued on Friday, Flykite Productions said that security in and around the venue are priorities for the event. “Fans coming to the venue are assured of protection. They have nothing to fear. We have made adequate arrangements with a top security agency for the day.

The fans should come and enjoy the best of local boxing on Sunday,” the statement said. Scheduled for the night are six national bouts. The overall best boxer on the night will take home the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and N1m cash prize.

In the female cruiserweight category, Celina ‘Pretty Assassin’ Agwu will face Bolatito ‘Black Tito’ Oluwole in a national title bout. The national welterweight category will see Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu face Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole, while Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke will duel with Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi in a national bantamweight challenge bout.

Azeez “Latest” Ayobami and Lucky Oyibo will also slug it out in a national light- weight challenge bout. Yusuf ‘Omowest’ Mohammed will battle Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt in a national super flyweight challenge bout, while Arabambi ‘Power’ Ojo will also face Tunde ‘Turning Star’ Olojede in a national bantamweight challenge bout.

GOtv Boxing Night will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2(GOtv ch 64 Channel).