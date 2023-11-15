Organisers plan big for 10th Nigeria Pitch Award

The organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Award have expressed plans to make this year’s edition special in many ways. The Pitch Award, which started in July 2012, is in its 10th edition. The President of the Pitch Award, Shina Phillips, said yesterday in Lagos that it was important to make the 10th edition special, and there were big plans on the cards to make it happen. Phillips stated that a symposium to discuss the future of Nigerian football would be staged before the event.

“We are going to announce some of the big initiatives we are adding to the award ceremony over time. “I say a big thank you to our independent voting collating partners— SIAO and the Nigeria Football Federation—and also the College of Voters for standing by us over the years. “It has been deliberate working without sponsors in the past years just to protect the standard and integrity of the award.”