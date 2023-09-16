Organisers of Nigeria Comedy Awards Unveil Nominees List

Layi Wasabi, Soso Battle in Revelation of the Year Category

The eagerly-awaited Nigeria Comedy Awards (NCA) has released the list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the event which aims to honour the outstanding achievements in Nigeria’s robust comedy industry.

The full nomination list available on Instagram: @NigeriaComedyAwards shows that talented entertainers that include Basketmouth, Mercy Johnson, Tomama, Broda Shaggi, Real Warri Pikin, Kenny Blaq, Taaooma, Sabinus, Battle on Bukka Street, Mr. Macaroni, Bovi, My Flatmates, Helen Paul, Passport, Ajebo, Success, Jude OC, Bimbo Ademoye ,Yaw, Kirikiru, Powski, Solomon VI, Dada Adekola, The Johnsons, Josh2Funny, Charles Inojie, and other people and works which have made great impact in Nigeria’s Comedy Industry cutting across Stand-up Comedy, TV Series, Radio, Online Skits, Movies, Actors, Animation, and other areas.

According to Wole Adenuga, Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards; “As the event draws nearer, we are well-aware of the high level of anticipation by nominees, as well as their fans across Nigeria and worldwide.

We are working intensively with brands who have partnered with us to make the event a great success. One of the highlights of the night would be the ‘Revelation of the Year’ Category which has Layi Wasabi and Soso as nominees, with the winner receiving a cash prize of N1,000,000 in addition to the plaque which other winners would be receiving.”

The maiden edition of Nigeria Comedy Awards is taking place on Sunday 24th September 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State; to be attended by 1,000 people, and later watched by millions across the world on wapTV.