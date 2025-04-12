Organisers Of Ibadan Travel And Tourism Expo 2025 Name Sanusi Chairman

Share

… opens April 16

The organisers of the Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo (ITTE) 2025 have named Engineer Dotun Sanusi, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, as Chairman of the travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition.

This is coming ahead of the second edition of the expo, which is slated to open on April 16, spanning April 17 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital city.

A statement jointly signed by the conveners, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, also unveiled Dr Joseph Onoja, Director General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, as the Keynote Speaker.

Onoja will speak on the theme of the expo; Enhancing Sustainable Tourism for Social and Economic Transformation, using the success stories of the Lekki Conservation Centre as a case study.

ITTE is a two-day international travel roadshow and exhibition that seeks to promote sustainable tourism by bringing together industry stakeholders, including buyers, consumers, airlines, travel tech companies, tourism and travel service providers, transport companies, hospitality stakeholders, government agencies, financial institutions, environmentalists, influencers, and the media.

The event will provide a platform for networking, discussions on sustainable tourism development, and trade deals in the travel industry.

The statement further noted that the expo will feature roundtable discussions, exhibitions, and presentations on tourism-related products and services.

One of the key discussions will involve hoteliers, tour operators, travel agencies, and the Nigeria Police Force, deliberating on the topic: Is Nigeria Safe for Tourists? Additionally, there will be a fireside chat with the Nigeria Immigration Service on the country’s new e-visa system and immigration services.

The Young Professionals Session will focus on the challenges and future prospects of youth in the tourism sector.

The Chief Cultural Ambassador of the Alaafin of Oyo, Ambassador Paula Aduke Gomez, will also make a presentation on Marketing Cultural Heritage Sites and Authentic Travel Experiences – The World Sango Festival Perspective.

The Royal Host of the event is His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, Olubadan of Ibadanland, while the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is the Chief Host of the two days gathering.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

