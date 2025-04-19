Organisers Of Hotel Managers Conference Unveil IDS Next As Sponsor

Share

Ahead of this year’s edition of the re-branded Hotel Managers Conference Africa-Lagos 2025 (formerly known as Hotel Managers Conference Lagos), the organisers have unveiled IDS Next, a leading provider of hospitality software and integrated management systems, as the headline sponsor.

By this development, IDS Next is consolidating on its commitment to revolutionising the African hospitality sector, as this will be the second consecutive year that the firm is headlining the yearly conference, which is staging its seventh edition this year.

According to Mr Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, Convener, Hotel Managers Conference Africa, this year’s conference is scheduled to hold between June 28 and 29, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With this, he said that African hospitality industry is on the cusp of a revolution, driven by cutting-edge technology solutions from IDS Next. The company’s innovative solutions aim to address the challenge of fragmented systems, which often lead to disconnected operations and data silos.

IDS Next’s technology enables African hospitality providers to enhance their guest experience and increase operational efficiency. The company’s solutions support digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, and scalable growth for hospitality providers across the continent.

Speaking on its sponsorship of the conference, Mr Vidya Rani, Marketing Manager at IDS Next, who spoke on behalf of Mr Rajesh P. Yadav, Chief Revenue Officer, IDS Next, expressed delight, saying, “We are excited to be the headline sponsor for Hotel Managers Conference Africa-Lagos 2025,” Adding, “This partnership aligns with our goal of becoming the go-to technology partner for African hospitality providers, helping them achieve operational excellence, boost profitability, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

IDS Next’s comprehensive, native cloud ERP solution is tailored to the unique needs of the hospitality industry, with a focus on personalisation, data-driven decision-making, and scalability.

The company’s solution caters to multiple hospitality verticals, including hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets and events, covering both back- and front-end operations.

Some of the key highlights of IDS Next’s solutions include its ability to provide personalised services to guests, streamline check-in and check-out processes, and enable real-time communication between guests and hotel staff.

The company’s solutions also automate workflows, reducing manual errors and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, IDS Next’s technology enables hotels to optimise their pricing and revenue management, maximising revenue and profitability.

IDS Next has successfully helped several African hotels optimise their operations, including the Bolton White Group, which partnered with the company to improve its operations and enhance service delivery. The group’s three properties have adopted IDS Next’s technology, enabling seamless coordination between departments, real-time data insights, and enhanced financial and inventory management.

Sunday, who is also the Executive Director, Hotel Managers School, which is an offshoot of the conference, expressed delight at IDS Next’s continued support for the conference. “We are thrilled to have IDS Next as our headline sponsor for the second consecutive year. Their innovative solutions and commitment to the African hospitality sector align perfectly with our conference theme,” he said.

As the headline sponsor, IDS Next anticipates several key outcomes from its participation in the conference. The company expects to: Showcase its innovative solutions to a wider audience, highlighting the benefits of its technology for African hospitality providers;

Engage with industry stakeholders, including hotel managers, owners, and decision-makers, to understand their needs and challenges; Build strategic partnerships with key players in the industry, driving growth and expansion for IDS Next and its clients;

Share its expertise and thought leadership in the hospitality technology space, positioning IDS Next as a trusted advisor and partner for African hospitality providers; and gather valuable feedback and insights from conference attendees, informing the development of new products and features that meet the evolving needs of the industry

By achieving these goals, IDS Next aims to further establish itself as a leader in the African hospitality technology market, driving growth, innovation, and excellence in the sector.

As the African hospitality industry continues to grow, IDS Next is poised to play a significant role in shaping its future. With its innovative solutions and commitment to the industry, the company is set to revolutionize the sector and help hospitality providers achieve operational excellence, boost profitability, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

