Organisers Of 5-Aside Tourney Dedicate Edition To Memory Of Dapo Sotuminu

A former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has dedicated the 2024 edition of the annual 5-Aside tournament to the memory of late journalist, Dapo Sotuminu.

The late journalist was a major figure in the first three editions of the competition and Ikpeba opined that it was only normal to honour Sotuminu. “His death came as a shock to me.

He was the one who spoke to me to start this project and after his death, we decided to dedicate this edition to his memory. He was a great friend and I pray God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I feel his absence now but we are doing our best to make the competition grow from strength to strength even with this edition,” Ikpeba said.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 teams are set to compete for honours in the 4th annual Victor Ikpeba 5-Aside football competition.

Some of the teams include D Clouds FC, Delta Warriors FC, Sporting FC, Veteran FC, Mighty Wonderers FC, Excellent FA, Ichofe Wanderers FC, Lord Mark FA, Successful Pillar’s FA, and Successful Pillars FC.

However, Marvel Dick, who is the Director of Competition and also representing the Bet9ja Foundation, announced that the tournament will take place from, Thursday, December 19th to Saturday, December 21st.

