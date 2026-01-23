Organisers Move To Curb Athletes’ Poaching In Niger Delta Games

Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) on Wednesday in Benin, reiterated that states are prohibited from presenting non-indigenous athletes at the 2nd edition of the games scheduled for Edo State from February 20-27.

This is even as the company and the host state, Edo, reaffirmed their commitments to organising the biggest regional sporting fiesta that will surpass the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The position of the organisers was emphasised at a press conference inside the Media Centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, by the managing consultant of Dunamis-Icon Limited, and project manager of the Niger Delta Games, Sir Itiako Malik Ikpokpo. “We are determined to stamp out the practice of athletes poaching, buying of discovered athletes from other states.

So, states can only field athletes verified to be an indigene of the state”, declared Ikpokpo, who is the Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee. Clarifying the regulation, Ikpokpo said: “We want to encourage grassroots development of sports by discovering and nurturing talents in the nine states. There is no state that can not find talents that can represent them.”