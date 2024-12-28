Organisers happy with maiden Lagos Liga tourney

Share

The organisers of the Lagos Liga football league recently expressed their excitement and happiness with the successful conclusion of the maiden edition of the non-professional football league.

The competition which was concluded Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos saw the winner going home with N50M prize money.

Speaking with media, the League Commissioner, Sandra Omoniyi, said it was not easy but happy that it ended well.

“It has been weeks of back-to-back action and I can’t help but say thank you to everyone,” she said.

“We have concluded the first edition now and surely we have learnt some lessons that will help us ahead of the next edition. All the teams are winners because they are not professional teams or clubs, but all of them still showed the fans the glitz and glamour of a proper football.”

Abuja-based Primal Sporting FC carted home the N50m prize money after beating Applebee FC 9-8 on penalties in a thrilling final.

Primal Sporting trailed 1-0 for most part of the high-octane final and grabbed the equaliser which sent the game into extra-time few seconds to the end of regular time.

The Lagos Liga adopted the Video Assistant Referee and there was a nerve-wracking moment in the final, as the VAR overturned a penalty appeal by Applebee to a free kick in extra-time.

