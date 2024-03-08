Organisers Confirm Date, Teams for Magic Scouting Tourney

The organisers of the Magic Scouting Tourney have confirmed March 10 as the kickoff date for the maiden edition of the competition taking place at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and it is expected to end on March 15. Eight teams will compete in two groups, with a standard four-team group pairings.

The purpose of the tournament is to showcase the best young talents in Nigeria to top scouts from Europe, who will select the next big stars in Nigerian football for a chance to thrive in Europe.

The event’s facilitator, former Nigeria international, Coach Mathew Olorunleke, explained: “The tournament aims to bring about good young players on the Romanian project for Africa. “Rapid Bucharest, a top division side in Romania, and the Becali group, one of the biggest agencies in Romania, will send their scouts to the tournament.”

The brain and financier of the Magic Scouting Tourney, Akanji Agboola, reiterated the tournament’s goal, which is to help young players thrive and contribute to their development. “The tournament aims to give young people the opportunity to develop skills and showcase them to the world, empowering them to take an active part in their lives.”

The eight teams that will compete in the tourney are Ojodu City FC, SGFC Athletics, Ablaze FC, Magic Stars FC, Rolly FC, FC Bethel, Real Dream FA, and Power of de Cross SA. Draws for the tournament have been scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 9.